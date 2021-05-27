Homeland Security says commemorations of Tulsa race massacre could be target for White supremacists

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Tulsa, Oklahoma – The flagship commemoration event to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre was scrapped after the attorney for the three survivors demanded $1 million each to appear. The Tulsa race massacre took place on Memorial Day Weekend, 1921. The massacre began after Dick Rowland, was accused of assaulting Sarah Page, a 17-year-old White elevator operator of the nearby Drexel Building. Rowland was arrested but when rumors spread through the city that Rowland was going to be lynched, a group of 75 Black men, some of whom were armed, arrived at the jail in order to ensure that Rowland was safe. The sheriff persuaded the group to leave the jail, assuring them that he had the situation under control. As the group was leaving the premises, a White man allegedly attempted to disarm one of the Black men when a shot was fired.