Homeland Security says commemorations of Tulsa race massacre could be target for White supremacists

By Geneva Sands, CNN
 7 days ago

CNN — The Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin warning that events associated with the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre could be targets for racial violence, according to a source familiar with the warning. These events "probably are attractive targets for some racially or ethnically motivated violent...

