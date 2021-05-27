SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. : Acquires Self Storage Facility in Riverside, California
SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop” or the “Company"), a self-managed and fully integrated self storage company with approximately $1.7 billion of self storage assets under management, today announced the acquisition of a self storage facility in Riverside, CA. The facility is the Company’s third in the submarket. This is SmartStop’s 29th owned or managed location in California and 154th in North America.www.marketscreener.com