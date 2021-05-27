ChargePoint : Technology Industry Leader Brings More Than Thirty Years of Experience to the ChargePoint Board (Form 8-K)

LOS ANGELES — Software and data platform, VideoAmp, has secured a total of $50M of non-dilutive debt financing from Capital IP with the ability to draw up to $25M in further capital. The funding will further accelerate VideoAmp’s leadership position in planning, measurement, optimization and currency solutions for the convergent TV ecosystem. As the consumer video viewership landscape continues to fragment and the need for an infrastructure that unifies linear TV, streaming and digital media audiences intensifies, VideoAmp is positioned as the solution for advertisers, agencies and media owners, redefining how media is valued, bought and sold.