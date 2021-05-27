Cancel
Business

ChargePoint : Technology Industry Leader Brings More Than Thirty Years of Experience to the ChargePoint Board (Form 8-K)

Technology Industry Leader Brings More Than Thirty Years of Experience to the ChargePoint Board. Campbell, Calif. - May 27, 2021 - ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) a leading electric vehicle ('EV') charging network, today announced the appointment of Susan Heystee to its Board of Directors. Heystee will be replacing Neil Suslak, who is resigning from ChargePoint's Board. Heystee brings more than 30 years of software and technology experience to the ChargePoint Board. Heystee is currently serving as a strategic advisor and director of Ouster, Inc., a leading global lidar technology company.

BusinessMiddletown Press

The Planet Group Announces Launch of Technology Consulting Firm Rokster

Cutting-edge services will specialize in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence. The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has launched Rokster, an innovative consulting firm specializing in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Itron Appoints Santiago Perez To Board Of Directors

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) - Get Report, which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today the appointment of Santiago Perez, a senior advisor at Arsenal Capital Partners and former executive at Schneider Electric, to its board of directors, effective June 1. Perez brings nearly 35...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Clockworks Analytics Launches Partner Program for Digital Transformation of Mechanical, Controls, and Engineering Services

BOSTON (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Clockworks Analytics, the world’s most widely utilized cloud-based building analytics company, formally announced the launch of its partner program. The program will drive the digital transformation of building management by helping mechanical, controls, and engineering companies utilize the award-winning Clockworks software to provide a more predictive level of service to buildings across the globe.
Businessdallassun.com

Charge Enterprises Names Former GM and Ford Executive, Mark LaNeve Chief Business Officer

Seasoned automotive sales and marketing trailblazer to lead EV infrastructure strategy. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced today that it has named automotive sales and marketing veteran Mark LaNeve to the post of Chief Business Officer, effective immediately. Mark will lead Charge's electric vehicle (EV) and charging infrastructure business strategy, marketing and sales operations, partner relationships and public and government relations efforts.
Businessmartechseries.com

Global Business Development Executive Michael M. Straubel Joins Fintech CCM And CXM Leader O’Neil Digital Solutions As Managing Director f Global Partnerships

O’Neil Digital Solutions, the leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM), today announced the appointment of global fintech and business development executive, Michael M. Straubel, in the newly created role of Managing Director of Global Partnerships. This new hire further reinforces the organization’s commitment to cutting-edge CCM and CXM SaaS solutions designed for the financial services industry.
New York City, NYwineindustryadvisor.com

City Hive Inc. Announces the Promotion of Snir Yael to VP of Research and Development

The largest e-commerce provider for beverage alcohol retailers announces an internal promotion. New York, NY, June 3, 2021 – — City Hive Inc., an omni-channel digital commerce and data platform used by more than 2,000 beverage alcohol retailers in over 600 cities across the U.S., is pleased to announce a promotion within their company. Snir Yael will be promoted to Vice President of Research and Development after previously holding the role of Director of Research and Development for two years at City Hive Inc.
Businesschannele2e.com

Fully Managed Buys Wappo; MSP Gains Microsoft Azure Cloud Expertise

Fully Managed, a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP, has acquired acquired Wappo Information Services, a Microsoft Azure cloud partner. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 303 that Channel has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and...
San Mateo, CAdcvelocity.com

Coupa Software launches $50 million venture capital fund

Business spend management (BSM) tool vendor Coupa Software has launched a venture capital fund to invest in technology startup firms, saying the $50 million fund will help extend digital transformation efforts to companies’ back office operations. The “Coupa Ventures” unit is intended to foster innovation in the BSM sector by...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Truework Appoints Pravesh Mistry as its First Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truework, the leading API-enabled income verification platform, today announced the appointment of Pravesh Mistry as the company's first chief revenue officer. In this new role, Mistry will oversee sales, partnerships and other go-to-market strategies, positioning the company for continued rapid growth. This news comes on the heels of other recent key hires as well as Truework announcing that its instant data network has expanded to cover more than 35 million employees across the United States.
Businessconceptcarz.com

Toyota Motor North America Announces Manufacturing Executive Changes

Toyota Motor North America Inc. (TMNA) announces executive changes to its manufacturing organization effective June 30, 2021. Jim Zehmer, who currently serves as general manager, administration at TABC, Inc. (TABC) will be promoted to president. Zehmer joined TABC's finance team in 1992 and has held a variety of leadership positions, including controller and manufacturing support general manager. He also was responsible for the administration functions at Toyota Motor Manufacturing de Baja California, Toyota's vehicle assembly plant in Tijuana, Mexico, for a two-and-a-half-year period starting in 2016. He will report to Norm Bafunno, senior vice president, unit manufacturing and engineering, TMNA.
Businessfsrmagazine.com

C3 Recruits and Hires More than 20 Food and Beverage Leaders

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), a revolutionary food and beverage platform by CEO and founder Sam Nazarian, continues to disrupt the food service industry and has top talent scrambling to join its visionary team, including an array of well-respected female leaders with impressive culinary industry backgrounds. In less than two years, C3 opened 250 brand kitchens, launched 15 brands and unveiled CITIZENS GO - a first-to-market delivery app that allows for multiple brand items in one order. Looking ahead, the company is on pace to open another 300 brand kitchens and the first Citizens Food Hall by year’s end.
Businessadtechdaily.com

VideoAmp Raises $75M in Committed Financing from Capital IP

LOS ANGELES — Software and data platform, VideoAmp, has secured a total of $50M of non-dilutive debt financing from Capital IP with the ability to draw up to $25M in further capital. The funding will further accelerate VideoAmp’s leadership position in planning, measurement, optimization and currency solutions for the convergent TV ecosystem. As the consumer video viewership landscape continues to fragment and the need for an infrastructure that unifies linear TV, streaming and digital media audiences intensifies, VideoAmp is positioned as the solution for advertisers, agencies and media owners, redefining how media is valued, bought and sold.
Businesspackworld.com

Tony Maniscalco Appointed Business Unit Leader for SideDrive Conveyor

Maniscalco began his career in the packaging and material industry at Sidel. During his 13-year career there, he held various positions including Vice President, Technical Services supporting beverage equipment and reliability. More recently, Maniscalco held positions with Habasit, SIPA, Gates Corp. and Rexnord Corp. “We are excited to have Tony...
Businessbiometricupdate.com

New CEO for Idemia I&S North America, first CTO for Pindrop

Donnie Scott has been promoted to the position of Chief Executive Officer of Idemia’s Identity and Security North America business from senior vice president and general manager of the company’s North America Public Security division. Scott is a 20-year public security industry veteran, having successfully expanded Idemia’s TSA PreCheck enrollment...
Businessbiospace.com

A New $550 Million Life Sciences Venture Capital Fund is in Town

San Francisco-based venBio closed on a new life sciences venture capital fund, its fourth. Dubbed the venBio Global Strategic Fund IV, it is worth about $550 million in capital commitments in an oversubscribed round of fundraising. The fund is being led by Managing Partners Corey Goodman, Robert Adelman, Aaron Royston and Richard Gaster.
Batesville, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Hillenbrand announces CEO retirement

BATESVILLE – Hillenbrand, Inc. has announced that Joe A. Raver, President and Chief Executive Officer, plans to retire at the end of 2021. The Board of Directors has appointed Kimberly K. Ryan to succeed Raver as Chief Executive Officer on Jan. 1, 2022, at which time she will also join the Hillenbrand Board. She will become Executive Vice President of Hillenbrand effective immediately.
Malvern, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Neuronetics Names Todd Cushman as Vice President, Business Development

MALVERN, PA — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, announced that Todd Cushman will join the company as Vice President, Business Development, effective immediately. Mr. Cushman will be responsible for international strategy and Company commercial operations, including contract manufacturing, field service and technical support. Anthony Pui, Vice President, International Commercial Development, will report to Mr. Cushman in his new role.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market 2021-2029 New Product Launches, Increasing Number of Government Initiatives | CHARGEPOINT , Blink, Chargemaster, General Electric

Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market research conducted by Market.biz outlines the extent, dynamics, and controlling factors that affect the growth of the Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market. This study is a detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of what is driving and challenging the Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) markets around the world. This study provides a detailed analysis of the current state of the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market and forecasts overall growth prospects and key factors across key regional markets. The report contains a vast amount of market data collected with the help of various primary and secondary research methods. The data is filtered using several industry-based analytical techniques.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Avaya appoints Todd Zerbe as SVP of Engineering

Avaya appointed Todd Zerbe as Senior Vice President of Engineering. He is responsible for identifying, designing and developing leading-edge technology that delivers increased value to global customers as part of the Avaya OneCloud experience platform. As a transformational leader, Zerbe brings more than twenty-five years of software development and extensive...