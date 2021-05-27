ChargePoint : Technology Industry Leader Brings More Than Thirty Years of Experience to the ChargePoint Board (Form 8-K)
Technology Industry Leader Brings More Than Thirty Years of Experience to the ChargePoint Board. Campbell, Calif. - May 27, 2021 - ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) a leading electric vehicle ('EV') charging network, today announced the appointment of Susan Heystee to its Board of Directors. Heystee will be replacing Neil Suslak, who is resigning from ChargePoint's Board. Heystee brings more than 30 years of software and technology experience to the ChargePoint Board. Heystee is currently serving as a strategic advisor and director of Ouster, Inc., a leading global lidar technology company.www.marketscreener.com