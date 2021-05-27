Glade Park Man Charged with Domestic Violence and Arson
An incident in Glade Park just outside of Grand Junction resulted in a man receiving multiple charges and many households being evacuated. The incident began on the night of Monday, May 24th, and into the early morning of Tuesday the 25th, with police eventually being called to investigate leading to the arrest of an intoxicated man accused of shooting guns into the air following a domestic dispute as well as lighting two cars on fire.mix1043fm.com