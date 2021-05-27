newsbreak-logo
Glade Park, CO

Glade Park Man Charged with Domestic Violence and Arson

By Nate Wilde
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 3 days ago
An incident in Glade Park just outside of Grand Junction resulted in a man receiving multiple charges and many households being evacuated. The incident began on the night of Monday, May 24th, and into the early morning of Tuesday the 25th, with police eventually being called to investigate leading to the arrest of an intoxicated man accused of shooting guns into the air following a domestic dispute as well as lighting two cars on fire.

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

