Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, held its 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Davidson, North Carolina. During the Annual General Meeting, the company’s shareholders considered six proposals: nominations to re-elect 12 members of Trane Technologies’ Board of Directors; advisory approval of the compensation of the company’s named executive officers; appointment of independent auditors and authorization of the Audit Committee to set the auditors’ remuneration; renewal of the Board of Directors’ existing authority to issue shares; renewal of the Board of Directors’ existing authority to issue shares for cash without first offering shares to existing shareholders; and determination of the price range at which the company can re-allot shares that it holds as treasury shares.