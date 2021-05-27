Cancel
Disney Expands Board of Directors With Election of Lululemon CEO and Google Alum

By Cynthia Littleton
Variety
 7 days ago
Disney has expanded its board of directors to 12 seats with the election of Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald and former Cisco and Google executive Amy Chang. McDonald and Chang were elected to the board on Thursday, Disney said. The 10 existing members of the board were reelected to new terms in March at Disney’s annual shareholders meeting.

