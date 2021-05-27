newsbreak-logo
Texas Woman Fired For Entering Monkey Enclosure Has Been Arrested

iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
The El Paso Police Department announced that the woman who climbed into a spider monkey enclosure at the El Paso Zoo has been arrested for trespassing. A 38-second video posted on Instagram showed the woman, identified as Lucy Rae, sitting under a waterfall inside the exhibit and attempting to feed the monkeys Hot Cheetos. The monkeys cautiously approached Rae, and one appeared to take a Cheeto from her hand before backing away. She then tossed another piece of food at the monkeys, but they ignored it, focusing their attention on the unwanted visitor inside their enclosure.

