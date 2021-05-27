Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Debris’ Canceled After One Season at NBC (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago

“Debris” has been canceled after one season at NBC, Variety has learned. The news comes shortly after the first season finale, which aired on May 24. In the series, when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft scatters across the Western Hemisphere, it soon becomes apparent the pieces are messing with the laws of physics, changing lives in ways we can’t comprehend. Two agents (Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele) from different continents, and different mindsets, are tasked to work together to recover the debris, whose mysteries humankind is not quite ready for.

variety.com
Variety

Variety

24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Tucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Chicago Med#Chicago P D#Universal Television#Nbc#Series Finale#Legendary Television#Live Episode#Season Finale#Frequency Films#Upfronts#Brooklyn Nine Nine#New Amsterdam#Debris#Exclusive#Chicago P D#Svu#Wreckage#Chicago Fire#Executive Producer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

DEBRIS: Season 1, Episode 13: Celestial Body TV Show Trailer [NBC]

NBC‘s Debris: Season 1, Episode 13: Celestial Body TV show trailer has been released. The Debris stars Jonathan Tucker, Thomas Cadrot, Jennifer Copping, Riann Steele, Jason Bell, Julia Benson, Norbert Leo Butz, Dmitry Chepovetsky, Leo Chiang, Sarah Desjardins, Tarun Keram, Amro Majzoub, Amanda Marier, and Jaren Moore. Davia Carter, Jeff...
TV Seriesthehendersonnews.com

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Sets Final Season Premiere Date at NBC (VIDEO)

It isn’t “cool, cool, cool,” that we have to say goodbye to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but it’s more difficult to feign sadness when the show’s Season 8 premiere date has been announced. The long-running comedy will kick off its latest round of episodes beginning Thursday, August 12 as the series airs...
Chicago, ILETOnline.com

'Chicago P.D.' Boss Teases 'Shocking Ending' to Season 8 Finale (Exclusive)

Chicago P.D. closes out its eighth season on Wednesday with Intelligence gearing up to save one of their own. With Burgess in grave danger and the unit caught in a moral and ethical bind -- the question of how far is too far to rescue a fellow comrade at the forefront of their minds. Whatever happens, the events of the finale will have huge reverberations throughout season 9.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

NBC Axes “Debris,” “Manifest” May Return

NBC has cancelled its Jonathan Tucker-led sci-fi drama “Debris” after one season. Legendary Television and Universal TV backed the project which hailed from “Fringe” alum J.H. Wyman. Shot during the pandemic, the series failed with viewers – averaging a 0.7 rating and less than five million total viewers in Live...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

NBC's Debris Creator Explains The Benefits Of Binge-Watching And Answers Coming In The Season 1 Finale

Debris came to NBC in 2021 to deliver a new kind of sci-fi series that has spent twelve episodes so far building layer upon layer of mystery and mythology, and the Season 1 finale is nearly here. Created by former Fringe executive producer and showrunner Joel Wyman and starring Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele, the show is unlike anything else on network television. Fortunately, the full first season so far is available streaming on more than one platform, and Wyman opened up about the benefits of binge-watching, as well as what's coming in the finale.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘In the Heights’ Star Melissa Barrera to Lead Netflix Survival Drama Series ‘Breathe’

Melissa Barrera has been cast in the lead role of the Netflix drama series “Breathe.”. Variety exclusively reported that the series had been ordered at the streamer back in February. Barrera will star as Liv, a razor-sharp Manhattan attorney who finds herself profoundly out of her comfort zone when her small plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness and she must battle for survival.
TV & VideosAshe County's Newspaper

Gerald McRaney Promoted to Series Regular on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

NCIS: Los Angeles has promoted recurring guest star Gerald McRaney to series regular ahead of the 13th season. McRaney has appeared on the CBS procedural drama since 2014, playing retired U.S. Navy Admiral Hollis Kilbride, a longtime friend of Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Linda Hunt), the current Operations Manager for the Office of Special Projects branch of NCIS in Los Angeles. Kilbride often offers his advice and counsel to the NCIS crew during their undercover operations.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Watch This New Steamy Clip From Hulu’s LOVE, VICTOR Season 2

You’ve watched my video review of #LoveVictor new season 2 and now, check out the steamy, new clip from the upcoming Hulu Original Series “Love, Victor.” Season two premieres on June 11th, only on Hulu. Synopsis: The popular teen dramedy returns as season two finds a newly out of the...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Women Trailblazers at NBCUniversal Pave a New Road

Women are at the helm of NBCUniversal as showrunners, creators and executive producers of many of the most popular shows on television, streaming and cable. It’s an idea that was radical not too long ago, but now these women are proving that they are remarkable not because of their gender, but because of their talent.
TV SeriesDeadline

Shanola Hampton To Star In & Produce ‘Dangerous Moms’ NBC Pilot Under Talent Deal With NBCU Television & Streaming And Universal TV

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off an 11-season run on Shameless, Shanola Hampton has signed a talent holding deal with NBCU Television and Streaming and Universal Television. Under the pact, she has been cast as the main lead in the NBC pilot Dangerous Moms. Hampton will also serve as a producer on the project, from Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.
TV SeriesKTVB

'L&O: Organized Crime' Stars Tease 'Super Big Cliffhanger' in the Season 1 Finale (Exclusive)

After a highly anticipated (and explosive) debut, Christopher Meloni is wrapping up the first season of his return as Elliot Stabler in the hit NBC series Law & Order: Organized Crime. The finale sees his quest for justice over the assassination of his wife, Kathy Stabler (Isabel Gillies), finally see some resolution as the villainous Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) has his day in court.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Tori Anderson & Kian Talan To Co-Star In CBS Spinoff

EXCLUSIVE: Tori Anderson (No Tomorrow) and Kian Talan (Brainchild) are set as series regulars opposite Vanessa Lachey in the upcoming CBS drama series NCIS: Hawai’i, the first installment in the NCIS franchise with a female character at the center. Created/executive produced by NCIS: New Orleans executive producers/showrunner Christopher Silber and...
Posted by
UPI News

Shanola Hampton to star in NBC's 'Dangerous Moms'

June 4 (UPI) -- Shameless alum Shanola Hampton has signed in to star in and produce NBC's dark dramedy pilot, Dangerous Moms. Based on the Spanish original series, Señoras del (h)Ampa, the show is "about four diverse mothers who accidentally kill the queen bee of their school's PTA during the demonstration of a new high-end food processor," the network said in a synopsis Thursday.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

CBS Picks Up Two New Shows for Fall, Including Sophia Bush Drama Good Sam

While the network is passing on Patrick Dempsey's political drama, Ways and Means, and two others, they picked up a comedy and a drama. Another potential series, Only True Lies, has been pushed off-cycle but is still in contention. A multicamera comedy titled Smallwood starting Pete Holmes has been given...