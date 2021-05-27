‘Debris’ Canceled After One Season at NBC (EXCLUSIVE)

Debris came to NBC in 2021 to deliver a new kind of sci-fi series that has spent twelve episodes so far building layer upon layer of mystery and mythology, and the Season 1 finale is nearly here. Created by former Fringe executive producer and showrunner Joel Wyman and starring Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele, the show is unlike anything else on network television. Fortunately, the full first season so far is available streaming on more than one platform, and Wyman opened up about the benefits of binge-watching, as well as what's coming in the finale.