Nogi Jinja reception space // id inc.

By Architizer Editors
architizer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpatial design around Nogi Jinja reception space. We designed the area around the counter,fixtures and signs according to the space planned by Hiroshi Oe, a famous Japanese architect. When we heard that materials have an impact on behavior, we felt the importance of using”real” materials.The reception space is semi-outdoor and is an environment that many people can touch.Therefore, the material was selected in consideration of robustness and cleanability.We considered using vegetable flooring, which could be called a “new real”, rather thanstone or solid wood.

architizer.com
