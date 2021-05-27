Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA teams crack down on unruly fans

By ABC News Radio
kticradio.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — The New York Knicks have banned a fan for spitting on Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young during Game 2 of their playoff series on Wednesday night. It comes as the Philadelphia 76ers banned a fan for pouring popcorn on Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook in the same night.

kticradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Trae Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Teams#The New York Knicks#Atlanta Hawks#Espn#Sixers#Wells Fargo Center#The Washington Wizards#Sportscenter#Russwest44#Nba Communications#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAprosportsextra.com

Utah Jazz Legend Found Dead; Russell Westbrook Has Strong Words About Washington Wizards Head Coach Scott Brooks!

It is never easy to report on the death of a professional athlete. Late last week, it was announced we had another professional athlete lose his life. Mark Eaton, a former NBA star who played with the Utah Jazz, has passed away. He was 64. According to a local CBS affiliate in Summit County, UT, Eaton left his home to take a bike ride around 8 p.m. local time on Friday evening, but never returned.
NBAtwinspires.com

Hawks vs. Bucks: The best Trae Young prop bets for Game 2

The Atlanta Hawks pulled off a big upset in Game 1 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, overcoming a late seven-point deficit to steal the first game on the road. It was a disappointing collapse for the Bucks, who have now failed to cover the spread in five straight conference finals games.
NBAGPB

Atlanta Hawks Soar As Trae Young's Stardom Rises

The Atlanta Hawks were not supposed to come very far this season considering injuries, a mid-season coaching change, and a pandemic-ravaged season. But thanks to a 22-year-old team member and phenom named Trae Young, the team is electrifying the city. Mike Conti, Managing Editor of 92.9-FM The Game and analyst for the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network joins us for this episode of Georgia Today.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: This series is made for Clint Capela

The Atlanta Hawks are in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2015, and they won their first-ever conference finals game as the Atlanta franchise. To do this against the Milwaukee Bucks at their home arena was something else. They did this on the back of another Trae...
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Two Preview: Looking to Bucks the Trend

The Milwaukee Bucks were defeated by the Atlanta Hawks in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals, 116-113 on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks have some technical adjustments to make on both ends of the floor, but relatively speaking, I am feeling fine after dropping the first win. The good news? They can get a bucket in the paint whenever they want. The bad? If they do not clean up their issues on the glass...they could be in for another dogfight.
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs 2021: Do the Milwaukee Bucks have an answer to contain Trae Young?

Trae Young had a night to remember in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. With 48 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in the Atlanta Hawks' Game 1 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the 22-year-old recorded one of the best scoring performances we've ever witnessed in the conference finals round. Only Dirk Nowitzki, LeBron James and Michael Jordan have recorded bigger scoring nights on this stage.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish is how to stop Jrue Holiday

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks found themselves on the receiving end of a blowout in the second game of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. They lost the game by a brutal 34 points and while Giannis Antetokounmpo was huge, his wingman in the past two games has been Jrue Holiday.
NBAESPN

NBA playoffs 2021: Trae Young, Nate McMillan and the pact that sparked the Atlanta Hawks' postseason run

THE ATLANTA HAWKS burrowed together, forming an insulating semicircle around Nate McMillan, their 56-year-old coach who calmly disseminated instructions. The apprehensive Game 7 home crowd bellowed for their Philadelphia 76ers to put an end to the madness, to the notion that this inexperienced, upstart Atlanta team and its audacious young point guard with the perpetually tousled coif could possibly shred the plans of a presumptive title contender.
NBAsportschatplace.com

NBA Player Props: Hawks vs. Bucks 6/27/2021

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks face off on Sunday in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series and there is plenty of value in terms of NBA player props. Let’s take a look at the best NBA player props. Brook Lopez over 11.5 points (-125) Brook Lopez is...
NBAHoops Habit

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young turned into a superstar right before our eyes

With the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals for just the second time in the last 50 years, there’s no denying the superstar abilities that Trae Young brings to the table. In doing so, Young has either broken, set, or joined many NBA records throughout his first run in the playoffs.
NBANBC Sports

Trae Young on Hawks Game 2 loss: ‘That’s all on me’

Trae Young had a rough night. After watching Young carve them up for 48 points with 11 assists in Game 1, the Bucks adjusted their defense with Brook Lopez coming out higher and Giannis Antetokounmpo and P.J. Tucker cutting off lobs behind him. More importantly, the Bucks played with far more urgency and intensity.
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...