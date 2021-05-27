newsbreak-logo
Ronald Greene family calls for action against officers after bodycam footage released of Black man's arrest

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of Ronald Greene is holding a rally calling for immediate action against the officers involved in his arrest. This comes after body camera footage was released revealing more information about the incident. The 49-year-old Black man’s death has been under investigation after a 2019 police chase.

Related
Louisiana Statewnctimes.com

ACLU OF LOUISIANA RELEASES STATEMENT AFTER BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE OF RONALD GREENE’S FINAL MOMENTS RELEASED

NEW ORLEANS – MAY 19, 2021 The ACLU of Louisiana released the below statement following the release of body camera. footage showing the final moments leading up to Ronald Greene’s death at the hands of Louisiana State Police. The footage was released following a plea by Greene’s family during the ACLU’s Justice Lab Town Hall event on May 3. The statement should be attributed to ACLU of Louisiana Executive Director Alanah Odoms.
Louisiana Statemediaite.com

Graphic Bodycam Footage Shows Troopers Tasing, Punching, and Dragging Black Man, in Stark Contrast to Police Report

The Associated Press has obtained police body camera footage of the fatal 2019 arrest of 49-year-old Ronald Greene, a Black man. Louisiana State Police initially said Greene died after he crashed his car into a tree. Police had issued a brief statement admitting there had been a physical altercation between Greene and officers, and that Greene died en route to the hospital.
Law EnforcementFox5 KVVU

New bodycam video released in death of Ronald Greene

New bodycam video of Ronald Greene's deadly encounter with Louisiana State troopers in 2019 has been released. Two years after Ronald Greene died after an encounter with Louisiana State Police, the agency released the video footage recorded by body cameras that night, Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis said at a Friday news conference.
MinoritiesThe Ledger

George Floyd anniversary: Release police body camera videos of deadly arrests

Our View: Police footage of George Floyd's murder wasn't released until 10 months later, at Derek Chauvin's trial. Imagine what America's not seeing. You’re reading Our View, one of two perspectives in Today’s Debate. For Another View, read Protect the integrity of investigations. The official police version of George Floyd's...
Law EnforcementPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Trooper Denied Having Damning Bodycam Video of Ronald Greene Arrest

The highest-ranking Louisiana State Police trooper involved in the arrest of Ronald Greene in 2019 denied having bodycam video of the deadly confrontation and falsely described the shackled man’s actions, a state investigation found. The six-page report, obtained by the Associated Press, says Greene was “suffering” and “gasping for air” while being restrained facedown after being Tasered, choked, and punched by police. While Lt. John Clary claimed that Greene was not cooperating, the report says that “the video evidence in this case does not show Greene screaming, resisting or trying to get away... The only screams revealed by the video were when Greene responded to force applied to him.” That video evidence includes Clary’s bodycam footage, which emerged last month, two years after he said there wasn’t any. Cops pounced on the unarmed Black man after a high-speed chase ended in a crash; he died on the way to the hospital, and an autopsy report says how he was restrained was a contributing factor.
Louisiana StateABC13 Houston

Police release footage showing Black man punched, stunned in deadly arrest

More than two years after Ronald Greene died while in police custody, Louisiana State Police have released hours of video evidence related to his arrest. The videos, released two days after The Associated Press obtained body camera footage of the incident, show state troopers punching and using a stun gun on Greene, a 49-year-old Black man, after he crashed his car following a pursuit in northern Louisiana on May 10, 2019.
Louisiana StatePosted by
BET

Police Told Ronald Greene’s Family He Died In Wreck, But Video Shows Officers Kicking, Tasing Him

After Ronald Greene died, Louisiana State Police claimed it was due to an auto accident. New video, however, shows a very different story. According to a preliminary report, Greene died after resisting and struggling with law enforcement after a chase ended in a crash in 2019. In body camera footage obtained by the Associated Press, Greene is heard pleading with officers and asking for their mercy.