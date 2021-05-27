Vacaville dominates Wood on wrestling mat

When facing a wrestling team with six boys in the top 20 in the state and eight on national dual teams, an opponent knows it is going to be a long day on the mat. Or actually, a short day if it results in a lot of pins. That was the case on Wednesday night at Will C. Wood as the Wildcats faced off against the Vacaville High Bulldogs, who swept the home team 81-0, recording all their victories on pins or forfeits except for the final match of the night, which Vacaville won by decision.