Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vacaville, CA

Vacaville dominates Wood on wrestling mat

By Matt Sieger
Vacaville Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen facing a wrestling team with six boys in the top 20 in the state and eight on national dual teams, an opponent knows it is going to be a long day on the mat. Or actually, a short day if it results in a lot of pins. That was the case on Wednesday night at Will C. Wood as the Wildcats faced off against the Vacaville High Bulldogs, who swept the home team 81-0, recording all their victories on pins or forfeits except for the final match of the night, which Vacaville won by decision.

www.thereporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CA
Vacaville, CA
Sports
Vacaville, CA
Education
State
Indiana State
Local
California Education
State
Illinois State
City
Vacaville, CA
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mat#Long Day#Combat#Junior Varsity#Home Team#Covid#Vacaville Mills Sweany#Wildcats#Vacaville High Bulldogs#National Dual Teams#Weight#Kids#Pins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
News Break
Education
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
Vacaville, CAVacaville Reporter

Local roundup: Vacaville High boys edge Vanden in soccer

The Vacaville High boys soccer team remained undefeated (5-0-1) in the Monticello Empire League with a 3-2 win over host Vanden (0-2-4) on a very windy Friday evening. Christopher Koury scored two first-half goals for the Bulldogs, and Irving Gonzalez put in the game-winner in the second half. “With the...
Vacaville, CAVacaville Reporter

Vanden High girls basketball team dominates in win over Vacaville

When asked whether their girls basketball team’s toughest competition this year has been against each other in practice, Vanden co-head coaches Allison and Jake Johnson III are quick to point out that they mean no disrespect to the other teams in the Monticello Empire League. But they admit it is true.
Vacaville, CADaily Republic

Prep boys basketball: Bulldogs hang on to edge Vikings

FAIRFIELD — The Vacaville High boys basketball team led Vanden by 13 points midway through the fourth quarter only to have the Vikings close to within one before the Bulldogs escaped with a 68-65 Monticello Empire League win at Jim Boyd Gym, Friday. “Vacaville came prepared and played a great...
Vacaville, CADaily Republic

Prep baseball: BC takes two from Golden Sierra

GARDEN VALLEY — Steve Dingham and Bryce Pazdel each had two hits, including a double, with the former driving in two runs and the latter one in leading the Vacaville Christian High baseball team to a 4-3 win over Golden Sierra, Thursday. John Elliott also had an RBI and the...
Solano County, CADaily Republic

JC baseball: Solano splits twin bill with Sierra

ROCKLIN — Nathan Jessell went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Brandon Herter and Jimmy Larson each added two hits to help power the Solano Community College baseball team to a 10-5 win over Sierra in the first game of a doubleheader, Friday. The Wolverines won the second game, 11-4. In...
Solano County, CADaily Republic

JC softball: Falcons swept in DH as bats go cold

PLEASANT HILL — The Solano Community College softball team managed one hit in each game in being swept in a doubleheader by Diablo Valley, 8-0 and 13-0, Friday. In the opener, pitcher Kiera Edwards had a two-out single in the top of the second inning, while in the second game Cristina Aguilar had a leadoff double in the top of the fourth.
Vacaville, CAVacaville Reporter

Vacaville downs Will C. Wood in soccer thriller

If you thought a 1-0 soccer match would be boring, you weren’t at Wildcat Stadium on Wednesday night when Will C. Wood High hosted Vacaville High. The Bulldogs secured the win against their arch-rivals to take sole possession of first place in the Monticello Empire League race with a 4-0-1 record, Wood slipping to 3-1-1.
Vacaville, CAVacaville Reporter

Local roundup: Vanden High remains unbeaten in boys tennis

The Vanden High boys tennis team muzzled host Vacaville 9-0 on Thursday in Monticello Empire League play. The Vikings are now 6-0 in Monticello Empire League play. “We got great play across the board today,” said Vanden head coach Stan Lewis. “Justin Bulda pulled out a tough win at No. 5 singles after being down a set and down 0-3 in the second set.”
Vacaville, CADaily Republic

Alumni update: Vacaville grad Altorfer of Air Force hits for cycle

It had already been a good week for Braydon Altorfer, starting catcher for the Air Force Academy baseball team. With a double in the first inning, a single in the second, a home run in the fifth and a triple in the seventh – not to mention a single in the eighth – in a 10-3 win over New Mexico, the Vacaville High graduate put together the first cycle by a Falcon batter since 2008 and just the fourth since 2003. He finished the game 5-for-5 with two runs and four RBIs.
Vacaville, CAVacaville Reporter

Local roundup: Vacaville beats Wood in girls golf

The Vacaville High girls golf team improved to 4-1 in league play with a win over Will C. Wood at Cypress Lakes on Tuesday. Wood was unable to field a complete team of five players, with only two competing. Vacaville’s score was 271, led by Brooke Williams (49), Alana Castillo...
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

Prep girls golf: Balanced Bulldogs earn MEL victory over Vikings

FAIRFIELD — The five players for the Vacaville High girls golf team finished within seven shots of each other en route to a 264-312 Monticello Empire League win over Vanden at Paradise Valley Golf Course, Thursday. Kelsey Hobbs led the Bulldogs with a 49, followed by Brooke Williams at 50,...
Solano County, CAVallejo Times-Herald

Solano College baseball team splits doubleheader with Sierra

The Solano College baseball team split a Friday doubleheader with host Sierra, winning 10-5 in the opener before dropping the nightcap 11-4. In the win, Nathan Jessell was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Brandon Herter was 2-for-4 with a double for the Falcons (4-9). Eli De Guzman also had a double.
Vacaville, CAVacaville Reporter

Will C. Wood defense is key in girls basketball win over Vacaville

The crosstown rivalry never gets old. Even with the crowd at Harold Youngblood Gymnasium limited to family members, the energy on the court and in the stands was palpable as Vacaville High hosted Will C. Wood in girls basketball Tuesday night. The Wildcats, fueled by some fierce defense, prevailed, 61-49,...
Solano County, CAVallejo Times-Herald

Solano College baseball team shut out by Sierra

The Solano College baseball team was blanked 6-0 at Sierra on Thursday afternoon. The Falcons (3-8) had just three hits overall. Shane Martin had a double and Brandon Herter had a triple. Davis Dunkley took the loss but pitched well. He went four innings, allowing six hits and two runs,...
Vacaville, CAVacaville Reporter

Vacaville Christian High softball team grabs win over Golden Sierra

It was no surprise that Vacaville Christian High School pitcher Emerson Meggers and catcher Macy Webb were the stars in the Falcons’ 13-10 softball win over visiting Golden Sierra on Tuesday afternoon. They are the only two returning players on the squad, and eight of the Falcons never even put...
Solano County, CADaily Republic

JC softball: Sierra sweeps Solano in doubleheader

ROCKVILLE — The Solano Community College softball team managed just five hits on the day in being swept in a doubleheader by Sierra of Rocklin, 9-0 and 18-2, Tuesday. The Falcons (3-7) gave up seven runs in the top of the first inning in the opener with Jayden Sola and Kenadi Akin getting singles for the only hits of the contest. Ashley Bline, a Buckingham Charter grad, went 1-for-3 for the Wolverines.
Vacaville, CADaily Republic

Prep wrestling: Wood uses late surge to get past Mustangs

VACAVILLE — The Will C. Wood High wrestling team used a series of late pins and forfeit victories to rally for a 42-35 Monticello Empire League win over Rodriguez, May 5. Alex Decamp got the comeback started by winning his match with pins or forfeit wins following from Dominic Barnett, Ty Parado, Stephen Lukens, Conor Lenke, Michael Olague and Charlie Horton.
Vacaville, CAVacaville Reporter

Vanden, Vacaville pick up girls basketball wins

The Vanden High girls basketball team subdued host Will C. Wood, 76-42, on Friday in Monticello Empire League play. Vanden was led by Alyssa Jackson with 19 points, Gabby Wright with 14 and Kiari Roberts with 12. Wood got 12 points apiece from Genesis Hamilton and Athena Brombacher. “The first...