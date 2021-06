Netflix has released these official key art and trailer for AUDIBLE which arrives July 1st, 2021. Executive Producers: Matt Ogens, Nyle DiMarco, Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg. Audible is a cinematic and immersive coming of age documentary following Maryland School for the Deaf high school athlete Amaree McKenstry and his close friends as they face the pressures of senior year and grappling with the realities of venturing off into the hearing world. Amaree and his teammates take out their frustrations on the football field as they battle to protect an unprecedented winning streak, while coming to terms with the tragic loss of a close friend. This is a story about kids who stand up to adversity. They face conflict, but approach the future with hope – shouting to the world that they exist and they matter.