Daviess County Sheriff Cain is one pretty awesome guy. To date, he and members of the community he has recruited over the years have run over 350 miles for Special Olympics. Angel here and the first year I started working at the station I remember Chad coming into the studio telling me we're gonna run 13 miles with Sheriff Cain next week. I think I said something like "I'm sorry we're gonna do what, when!?" I was nervous and curious if I could make it but once I found out why I was all in.