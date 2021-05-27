Nonprofit of the Month: State Forty Eight Foundation
Launched in 2020 by State Forty Eight, an adored local philanthropy-minded apparel line, State Forty Eight Foundation has a mission to enrich and strengthen Arizona through thoughtful partnerships, community action and investment in the changemakers of tomorrow. Alyssa Moore, executive director, discusses its Entrepreneur Speaker Series, its upcoming fundraising and volunteering events and State Forty Eight Foundation’s goals for 2021.fabulousarizona.com