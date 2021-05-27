Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Nonprofit of the Month: State Forty Eight Foundation

By Melissa Larsen
fabulousarizona.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaunched in 2020 by State Forty Eight, an adored local philanthropy-minded apparel line, State Forty Eight Foundation has a mission to enrich and strengthen Arizona through thoughtful partnerships, community action and investment in the changemakers of tomorrow. Alyssa Moore, executive director, discusses its Entrepreneur Speaker Series, its upcoming fundraising and volunteering events and State Forty Eight Foundation’s goals for 2021.

fabulousarizona.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forty#Volunteers#Charity#Fundraising#Arizonans#Cosas Boutique#Freak Bros Pizza#Volunteer Opportunities#Youth#Mentorship#Community Impact Days#Meaningful Partnerships#Community Action#Habitat#Thoughtful Partnerships#Arizona Residents#Humanity Build
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Charities
Related
Ravalli County, MTravallirepublic.com

Rapp Family Foundation celebrates 30 years of supporting Ravalli County nonprofits

The Rapp Family Foundation is beginning its 30th year of supporting nonprofit organizations in Ravalli County. All organizations that have an IRS 501(c)3 letter qualify. Churches are automatically considered 501(c)3 charities, as long as they meet the criteria required by the IRS and continually adhere to 501(c)3 requirements. Public schools tax-exempt status under 501(c)3 is not required in order for such organizations to qualify for private foundation grants. Government entities are also eligible to apply.
CharitiesPosted by
TheStreet

VeriBlock Project Launches Nonprofit VeriBlock Foundation

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the team behind the VeriBlock® Blockchain project, which extends Bitcoin's Proof-of-Work ("PoW") security to the world's blockchains in an entirely Decentralized, Trustless, Transparent, and Permissionless ("DTTP®") manner, announced the official launch of the nonprofit VeriBlock Foundation in the Cayman Islands.
Charitiesadelnews.com

ADM Scholarship Foundation names May Students of the Month

The end of an era — grade, middle and high school. Thirteen years of memories! Grade school — leaving Mom and Dad and “going it alone” to meet new friends. Middle school — a new school, a variety of teachers and those dental braces. High school — time to make good choices affecting the rest of your life. Congratulations, seniors, as you take the next step.
Kenosha County, WIKenosha News.com

Community Foundation awards 13 grants totaling $55,960 to local nonprofits

The Kenosha Community Foundation has awarded grants totaling $55,960 to 13 Kenosha County not-for-profit organizations and projects. The funds come from the income earned by the Foundation’s pool of unrestricted endowment funds. According to Executive Director Jane Harrington-Heide, “This year’s grants align with the needs assessment the Foundation, conducted in...
Memphis, TNsolarpowerworldonline.com

The Honnold Foundation donates 20-kW solar project to nonprofit rock climbing facility in Memphis

Memphis Rox (MR) and One Family Memphis (OFM), a nonprofit climbing facility and community center, the Honnold Foundation (HF), a solar energy access nonprofit founded in 2012 by prominent rock climber, Alex Honnold, and Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE), a nonprofit organization promoting clean, equitable energy choices in the Southeast, have partnered to bring solar energy to the heart of Soulsville, South Memphis. Over the coming months, the three nonprofits will join forces to tell the story of energy inequity in Memphis, Tennessee, demonstrate opportunities for Memphians to ease their energy burdens, and advocate for policy reforms to help bring these opportunities to fruition.
Denver, COGazette

NONPROFIT REGISTER | Veronica Figoli to leave Denver Public Schools Foundation on June 30

News: Veronica Figoli, president and chief executive officer for the Denver Public Schools Foundation, announced today that she will leave the job she has held for the past decade to become vice president of institutional partnerships for Accion Opportunity Fund, a national financial support system for small businesses. Its purpose is to advance racial, gender and economic justice for all.
CharitiesDenver Post

NextFifty Initiative Opens $7 Million Flexible Support Fund to Colorado Nonprofits Serving Older Adults and Their Caregivers

NextFifty Initiative is launching a new grant program that will offer nonprofits serving, or planning to serve, older adults a more flexible funding option to support their work. The aptly named Flexible Support Fund opens today, giving organizations the opportunity to apply for grants to fund their overall mission of enhancing the lives of older adults, rather than a specific project or plan. Up to $7 million will be awarded through this opportunity.
Akron, OHCrain's Cleveland Business

GAR Foundation awards $1.6 million to Akron-area nonprofits

The GAR Foundation awarded more than $1.6 million in grants to Akron organizations at its May grant distribution meeting, including proactive grants to support summer learning at the YMCA and Boys & Girls Clubs for Akron Public Schools students, according to a news release. Local arts convener ArtsNow received $125,000...
CharitiesPost-Crescent

Applications open for Gannett Foundation's crowdfunding and grant program for nonprofits

Wisconsin nonprofit groups could receive up to $100,000 in grants from the Gannett Foundation's annual fundraising program. Applications are now open for the 2021 A Community Thrives program. Organizations can apply to raise money for a specific project, first through crowdfunding campaigns. Then, they'll be eligible for one of 15 national grants of up to $100,000, or hundreds of community operating grants starting at $2,500. Community grant recipients will be chosen by leaders across Gannett's USA TODAY NETWORK of more than 250 news sites in 46 states.
Charitiestrff.org

Foundation Transitions Update

Over the course of more than two decades, The Russell Family Foundation (TRFF) has been guided by three generations of Russell family members to fulfill its mission of contributing to a more sustainable and peaceful world for people, places, and communities. There have been incredible achievements and milestones along the way, working alongside hundreds of community partners across the Puget Sound region to advance sustainable change. We are proud to look back at this story and all that was gained and learned.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Galatoire Foundation Presents Local Nonprofits with $39,000

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – This year’s Galatoire’s Christmas table auction raised $39,000 benefitting local organizations. A check presentation was held Friday, May 28 at the restaurant. Each year, the Galatoire Foundation’s auctions raise funds to aid local nonprofits in achieving their goals for public good. This year’s recipients, who...
San Antonio, TXsanantoniomag.com

Six Local Nonprofits to Support During Pride Month

Fiesta Youth supports and empowers LGBTQ+ youth ages 12-18 to explore themselves and build a sense of community through friendship, weekly programs and events. Established in 2015 to alleviate the LGBTQ+ homelessness epidemic, Thrive Youth Center is one of the only LGBTQ+-specific shelters in Texas. Residents ages 18-24 stay at the emergency shelter on Haven for Hope’s campus or are re-housed in apartments and receive support and resources.
Cranston, RIProvidence Business News

Champlin Foundation awards $5.8M in grants to 77 nonprofits

CRANSTON – The Champlin Foundation announced Thursday that it has awarded $5.8 million in total grants to 77 local nonprofits to support the organizations’ renovations, construction projects and land acquisitions to help better serve their communities. Champlin Executive Director Nina Stack said in a statement that the organization, in reflecting...
Fairfield County, CTStamford Advocate

The Nationwide Ride a Coast-to-Coast Cycling Event Benefiting 8 Nonprofit Foundations

PORTLAND, Ore. (PRWEB) June 04, 2021. The Nationwide Ride is a two-person charity cycling event that will kick off on Good Morning America on July 5, 2021. The coast-to-coast ride will span over 3,500 miles and directly benefit eight worthy nonprofit foundations. Along the route from New York City to Pacific City, Oregon, our two riders will be joined by celebrities, athletes, sponsors and special guests as they pedal 85 miles a day for 45 days.
Fairmont, WVmybuckhannon.com

Bennett returns as Fairmont State Foundation President

The Fairmont State Foundation is honored to welcome Gary K. Bennett’s return as president of the Fairmont State Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of Fairmont State University. He brings with him decades of experience as a CPA and an outstanding educator, along with a passion for the Foundation’s mission to serve the University and the greater Fairmont community.