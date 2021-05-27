Cancel
Hartford, CT

A Hartford police officer organized a bicycle giveaway for the needy. The bikes will help 100 people get to jobs and travel around the city.

By Rebecca Lurye, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 7 days ago
A man walks his new bike after receiving it during a community event at South Green-Barnard Park Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Hartford. Kassi Jackson/Kassi Jackson

Tajauna Peoples bounced on her feet and laughed as she walked her new bicycle to a bench in South Green-Barnard Park, ready to unload her bags into the milk crated mounted behind the seat.

“I got my basket, I got my basket,” sang the 47-year-old, who has spent the last few days walking and sleeping outside in the city, carrying all her possessions on her shoulders.

On Thursday, Peoples was the second person in line to receive a free bicycle in a give-away organized by Hartford’s homelessness outreach officer Jimmy Barrett and Pedal Thru Youth , a Massachusetts program that puts at-risk youth to work refurbishing old bicycles for donation. Police from agencies across Greater Hartford and Massachusetts led a caravan to Hartford to help with the event, where 100 recipients were given a free set of wheels and backpacks, toiletries, snacks and drinks.

Peoples just happened to be charging her phone at an outlet in the park bordering the downtown when a caravan of trucks, motorcycles and police cars pulled up.

Like many of the recipients who got in line after her, Peoples said a bicycle will help her search for apartments and go to work. She’s employed at a warehouse in a Hartford suburb and had a landscaping job lined up for Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve just been living pillow to post and trying to maintain and still hold a job down through all this corona and pandemic stuff,” she said. “It’s a struggle, but god is good and I take it one day at a time.”

The green at the intersection of Maple and Wethersfield avenues and Main Street was overwhelmed Thursday with people, the line of bike recipients stretching the length of the park and the grass filled with volunteers and tables of donations.

Lilly Lopez, a 37-year-old woman who lives at the South Park Inn, saw the commotion across the street and decided to get in line. She plans to ride her new bike to her job at a pizza shop and to apply for other jobs — Lopez, who said she used to be a chef, is saving money and dreaming of owning her own Spanish and soul food truck.

“I don’t have a car, so this is handy for a lot of stuff,” she said. “Including losing weight.”

Kenneth Leathers, 54 years old and three years sober, said the bicycle would be good for his health in other ways, motivating him to treat his depression with fresh air and different scenery.

Usually he starts each day with a 45-minute walk from his brother’s home on Hillside Avenue to Mercy House for breakfast, then does some landscaping work if it’s available or goes home to watch TV.

But on Thursday, with his new bicycle, Leathers thought he might just ride over the bridge to East Hartford.

“I haven’t seen a friend of mine in a while,” he said. “This is gonna help me get to work, allow me to go more places, cause usually I have to walk.”

Before taking off, most people stopped at a folding table covered in toothbrushes, shampoos and conditioners, soap and socks, taking what they needed and chatting with Kandyce Aust, director of development and community relations of the South Park Inn.

Aust said she was happy to see so many people gain transportation to jobs, appointments and other opportunities.

“People don’t always have money for a bus pass,” she said. “It’s also a great sense of community, with the police creating a relationship with the residents of this city.”

This was the second event in which Barrett, a Hartford police officer, partnered with Bob Charland, a deputy sheriff in Hamden County, Mass. Last winter, he brought pallets of coats, boots and other supplies to distribute to people experiencing homelessness around downtown Hartford.

But Charland’s main thing is bikes — he has a program in Springfield, Mass., fixing up thousands of them for low-income students, veterans and the homeless, and customizing bikes for youth with disabilities.

Working with Charland, Barrett hoped to distribute 50 bicycles to people who’ve hit hard times but are working or trying to find work. With support from local and Massachusetts police departments and Charland’s partners, they were able to bring double that to Hartford.

They went to people holding down steady jobs and others like Michael Phillips, 58, who has a bad back and can only do a little work at a time before he has to rest. Even his hourlong wait in line wore him out, so Phillips walked his bike across the street and sat down on the steps of St. Peter Church.

But he knows a quick bike ride to Hartford’s soup kitchens will be easier than a long walk, free — unlike a bus pass — and much more empowering.

“It is therapy in a sense,” Phillips said. “That’s the value, and the bike’s gonna save me money. So it is a win-win.”

Still, Barrett couldn’t ignore that more people came out to the giveaway than there were bikes to give, and some deserving people missed out, including a couple veterans who couldn’t make it to the event.

So while he couldn’t believe the day’s success, he also couldn’t take a break. He left the park with a fresh to-do list, including tracking down more bikes, and plans to start planning cookouts and other events for the rest of the summer.

“If I had the resources and funds, everybody would have something,” he said. “But my vision, I plan on doing more. I want to do more.”

Rebecca Lurye can be reached at rlurye@courant.com .

