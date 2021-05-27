Cancel
Fairport, NY

From the Historian: A fire department for Bushnell’s Basin

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBehan’s Grocery Store was the unlikely birthplace of the Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department. It was in James Behan’s store near the church on Pittsford-Victor Road that he and nine other men, ranging in age from 22 to 61, met on Thursday, Sept. 12, 1940. The 10 who met were mostly farmers, mechanics and merchants. They had long lamented the lack of adequate fire protection in the Basin and decided to do something about it. For several months, the men met in the rear of Behan’s store and, in doing so, planted the seeds for the creation of a fire department.

Robert Mcintyre
