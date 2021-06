A tip of the white Stetson hat goes to John Gray of Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas, who has gone the extra mile to make sure that everyone who wants to ride a horse has a saddle to fit their needs. He stepped up to the plate when Nina, an avid rider, was left a paraplegic after an accident and no longer able to participate in her favorite equine sports of trail riding and horse showing. She needed something that would allow her to compete independently in shows – once on the horse; any assistance from a second person would disqualify her.