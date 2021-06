The future is impossible to wholly predict, especially in the NFL. But we’re looking five years ahead to who the best players in the NFC will be then. What will the NFL look like in five years? We can make all the guesses in the world but nothing is certain five seasons from now. Heck, we don’t even know what’s going to happen next week. Why waste time peering so far into the future? Insanity could be one reason — or it’s just pure curiosity.