Celebrating Asian Futures with Vân-Ánh Võ and Friends
In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Bay Area–based Vietnamese composer and multi-instrumentalist Vân-Ánh Võ joins in musical conversations with artists of Japanese and Khmer heritage. Võ partners with longtime collaborator Jimi Nakagawa to present a daring work of transnational musical communication, with Võ on the dan tranh (zither) and Nakagawa on taiko drum. Cambodian royal dance master and vocalist Charya Burt also joins Võ to preview their work-in-progress on the cultural connections along the Mekong River. Following the performance, the artists discuss the richness of Asian musical traditions and the power of new composition.sf.funcheap.com