DC Public Schools to Open COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for Students and Families Starting June 1
(Washington, DC) Starting June 1, any District resident who is 12 years or older can visit select DC Public Schools (DCPS) and receive their COVID-19 vaccine. In partnership with DC Health and Safeway Pharmacies, walk-in vaccination clinics will open at Anacostia High School, Eastern High School, Luke C. Moore High School, and Ida B. Wells Middle School. Schools will be open Monday-Saturday and hours vary by location:dcps.dc.gov