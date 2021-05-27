Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

DC Public Schools to Open COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for Students and Families Starting June 1

dc.gov
 13 days ago

(Washington, DC) Starting June 1, any District resident who is 12 years or older can visit select DC Public Schools (DCPS) and receive their COVID-19 vaccine. In partnership with DC Health and Safeway Pharmacies, walk-in vaccination clinics will open at Anacostia High School, Eastern High School, Luke C. Moore High School, and Ida B. Wells Middle School. Schools will be open Monday-Saturday and hours vary by location:

dcps.dc.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Vaccines
Washington, DC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Washington, DC
Health
Washington, DC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Medical Schools#Public Schools#Community Schools#Public High Schools#Medical Students#Dc Health#Safeway Pharmacies#Anacostia High School#Eastern High School#School Ward#Luke C Moore High School#Dcps Students#Vaccine Information#Health Care Providers#Caregivers#Eligible Siblings#Well Child Visits#Summer Programming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
In Homeland Security

Mental Health Resources for Healthcare Workers in the Wake of COVID-19

Over the course of the last year we’ve all mentally borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic but none more so than our public health providers. These essential workers have made sacrifices the rest of us cannot even begin to imagine both physically and mentally as they’ve worked to save lives and manage the virus. In addition to confronting the virus every day, they’ve carried the twin burdens of potentially contracting it themselves and passing it on to family members.
HomelessPosted by
DCist

Bowser Lifts D.C.’s Mask Mandate For Fully Vaccinated People

The District will now fall in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions’s mask recommendations: if you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask outdoors or in places where it isn’t required. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the change during a Monday press conference with one...
KidsPosted by
WUSA9

DC vaccination sites now serving eligible 12 to 15-year-olds

WASHINGTON — This was the first weekend when kids as young as 12 were eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine after federal health officials greenlit the Pfizer vaccine for use in this younger age group earlier this week. Dr. Tara Saggar is an internal medicine specialist at Medstar Health and the...
Advocacywashingtoninformer.com

D.C. Set for Next Community Corps Day

D.C. is set to hold its next Community Corps Day of Action Day this weekend, and help is needed from family, friends and civic groups to help more neighbors plan to get vaccinated, city officials said. The event will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers can...
HomelessWashingtonian.com

Vaccinated People in DC No Longer Need to Wear Masks—With Exceptions

Mayor Muriel Bowser said today that fully vaccinated people in DC no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors, in accordance with recent CDC guidelines. However, if businesses have signage requiring you to wear a mask, you must comply and wear one, regardless of vaccination status. Everyone is also...
Washington, DCWJLA

Childhood depression, obesity 'through the roof' at local pediatric offices

WASHINGTON (7News) — Local pediatricians are seeing an increase in obesity, depression and post-pandemic anxiety in children and teens. The alarming trend could have long-lasting impacts on kids’ health. Children who experience obesity have a higher risk for depression. According to a 2020 study in the journal BMC Pediatrics, “Youth...
Bethesda, MDmymcmedia.org

Newly Vaccinated People Can Get a $50 Gift Card to José Andrés’ D.C.-Area Restaurants

Chef José Andrés wants people to get COVID-19 vaccinated and he’s offering $50 gift cards to his Washington, D.C.-area restaurants to those who do. The celebrity chef and Bethesda resident said that beginning May 8 until 70% of the U.S. is vaccinated, anyone who is newly vaccinated may come to his D.C.-area ThinkFoodGroup restaurants and show their vaccination card to get a $50 gift card.
HomelessWashington Times

D.C. to lift restrictions on most activities Friday

Restrictions on most public and commercial activities, including capacity limits, will be lifted in the District starting Friday at 5 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday. Bars, nightclubs and large sports and entertainment venues have to wait an additional three weeks, to Friday, June 11, before switching to full capacity.
Washington, DCMedscape News

Go Maskless? Some Americans Wary of New Guidelines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Some Americans reacted warily on Friday to new federal guidance allowing people to go without masks in most places, suggesting that many do not feel safe enough yet from COVID-19 to lose their face coverings. Caution and confusion followed advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control...
House RentWashington Post

D.C. could resume eviction filings for nonpayment of rent

As coronavirus pandemic restrictions begin to lift, the D.C. Council is considering making it easier to resume evictions too — a suggestion that has caused an outcry among some legislators and advocates, and also has raised concerns among landlords. Since March 2020, the District of Columbia, like most of the...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Are Masks Required in DC, Maryland and Virginia? Here Are Local Regulations

D.C., Maryland and Virginia have ended mandates to wear face coverings, bringing their mask guidance into line with the most recent recommendations from federal health authorities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that vaccinated people can forgo masks in most indoor and outdoor settings, where local laws...
Maryland StateWUSA

How to schedule an at-home vaccine appointment in DC, Maryland and Virginia

WASHINGTON — Q: For those who can't leave the house, can you bring the vaccine appointment to you?. A: Yes, you can! All you have to do is schedule an at-home COVID-19 vaccine appointment. We've rounded up those phone numbers based on where you live to make it as simple as possible. You can also schedule an at-home appointment for a family member.