Simone Biles to perform at Fiserv Forum as headliner for 'Gold Over America Tour'

The Gold Over America Tour, starring Simone Biles and an all-star team of champion gymnasts, is coming to Milwaukee this fall.

The tour's schedule shows the event is coming to Fiserv Forum on Oct. 16, 2021.

The website states the tour "is a celebration of powerful female athletes who, together, are a united force proudly representing the sport of women’s gymnastics and inspiring the next generation of female athletes."

The tour "will be a high-octane, fun-filled experience that will not only showcase athletic brilliance but also showcase each athlete's own inspiring championship journeys and bring the audience closer to the action than ever before," according to the tour's website.

“I love the sport of gymnastics and want to help create a show that celebrates the pure joy of performing,” said Simone Biles. “I believe there is GOLD inside of us all and it’s time to let that GOLD shine.”

Biles and an all-star team of gymnasts featuring Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Peng Peng Lee, Danusia Francis, and Morgan Hurd among others will be attending the tour.

The tour is visiting 35 cities across the U.S.

