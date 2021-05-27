newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Bruno, CA

Mountain Lion Breaks Into Bay Area Home

By Bay City News
funcheap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mountain lion paid a visit to a San Bruno home early Tuesday morning until the homeowner scared it off, police said. The large feline entered the home in the 200 block of Ross Way around 12:25 a.m. by breaking through a window. The cat may have been attracted to several large stuffed taxidermy trophy heads that was mounted on the walls of the home, according to police.

sf.funcheap.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
San Bruno, CA
Lifestyle
City
San Bruno, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Bruno, CA
Pets & Animals
San Francisco, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Ross, CA
San Bruno, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Cat#City Police#Bay Area Home#Bay City News Inc#Tree#Oracle Park#Bernal Heights#Copyright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
SF City Beat

Families, bikers want to keep Great Highway car-free

(Ryan Holquin / Unsplash) (SAN FRANCISCO) Life in San Francisco is beginning to revert back to normalcy as COVID-19 cases decline. But some San Francisco residents want to keep one policy that initiated at the beginning of the pandemic: slow streets, and specifically, keeping the Great Highway along Ocean Beach open for pedestrians and bikers only.
Hayward, CAPosted by
Just Go

Why Hayward is worth a visit in 2021

Hayward, California, is a comfortable and inexpensive base destination for anybody who wants to conveniently visit the San Francisco Bay Area. I was there couple of years ago and I want to make sure that you understand why this is a great place to visit in 2021. Let's quickly start with the history of this city.
Oakland, CASFGate

Monday Morning News Roundup

The Dublin City Council will likely extend the terms of its funding agreements for the Iron Horse Trail Bridge at Dublin Boulevard project, after the project extending Scarlett Drive southward to Dublin Boulevard was delayed. The pedestrian and bicyclist Dublin Boulevard Bridge was planned to be built once Scarlett Drive...
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Ingleside Neighborhood Cleanup

Help us cleanup the Ingleside Neighborhood. Meeting point is Unity Plaza (next to Philz Coffee – 1110 Ocean Ave). All supplies provided. Sign up on this Contact Form (https://forms.gle/TdSM6vANtyB1KwRMA) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled,...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

As San Francisco reawakens, a parking lot encampment becomes a battleground

By 9 a.m. Monday, the compact loaders and dump trucks were lined up outside the abandoned state-owned parking lot under Highway 101 in Soma. A few weary residents who lived there in tents, trucks and a half-built tiny home dragged their belongings onto a nearby sidewalk as social workers and California Highway Patrol made their final rounds.
marinmommies.com

U-Pick Organic Cherries in Brentwood

Cherry season has just started in Northern California, and there's nothing quite like enjoying a sweet ripe organic cherry picked right off the tree. If you want to go pick your own cherries in the San Francisco Bay Area, you'll have to head out to the East Bay town of Brentwood, which is more or less our regional cherry growing capital. It's the perfect destination for a fun and delicious family outing.
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Dogpatch and Potrero Hill Merchant Associations to Receive $100,000 to Support Small Businesses

Roughly $50,000 will be distributed to each of San Francisco’s 33 district merchant associations, including Potrero Dogpatch Merchants Association (PDMA) and Dogpatch Business Association (DBA), as part of a $1.7 million donation from Chris Larsen, founder of the blockchain company Ripple. The funding is being provided through the Avenue Greenlight initiative, a partnership between the City and philanthropists intended to help businesses as San Francisco reopens.
San Francisco, CASFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Number of SF Homes For Sale Ticks Up

The four-color tiered system and the state's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy" are set to be lifted on June 15th, but details about what can reopen and how remain fuzzy. Whether or not the state or San Francisco County will still require specific distances between, for instance, restaurant tables, or masks in certain situations, all remains up in the air. [Chronicle]
San Francisco, CASFStation.com

Hope & Belonging in the Bayview: Bridging the Post-COVID Divide

Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area, an organization dedicated to supporting children in and around Bayview Hunters Point as they break the generational cycle of poverty, is pleased to announce details for Hope & Belonging in the Bayview - Bridging the Post COVID Divide. The virtual town hall event will take place on May 18, 2021 from 5:00 - 6:30 pm. Moderated by Priya David Clemens, Host of KQED's Newsroom and featuring panelists Maria Su, Executive Director of SF Department of Children, Youth and Their Families; Dion-Jay Brookter, Executive Director, Young Community Developers and Member, SF Police Commission; Gabrielle Theobald-Anderson, Social Worker at Hillcrest Elementary School; and Frédérique Clermont, Director of Programs, Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area. This important conversation among San Francisco thought leaders will address the challenge of bridging the divide between communities like Bayview Hunters Point and other more affluent neighborhoods. The online event is free to attend, but reservations are required and can be made at friends-sf.org/Town_Hall_Event/.
Richmond, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Richmond: Call for local artists for Cherry Blossom Row project

City Ventures is seeking applications from Bay Area artists for a public art opportunity to design a pedestrian trellis and decorative structure as part of a grand entry at its upcoming Cherry Blossom Row residential project on Dalai Lama Avenue in Richmond’s Southwest Annex Neighborhood. A 1 percent for Public Art Project, it has an anticipated total budget in the range of $100,000 to $150,000 and is open to artists in the structural design discipline based in Bay Area Counties (Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma).
San Francisco, CAMarin Independent Journal

Marin history: When Ross Landing was an important shipping hub

Traveling today through the tree-lined lanes of Ross and Kentfield one might be surprised to learn that the area was once home to an important Marin shipping hub. Before California became a state, the entire area running from Point San Quentin through San Rafael, Larkspur and much of Ross Valley was part of the Rancho Punta de Quentin land grant. It had been given to Capt. Juan Cooper, who sold it in 1850 to Benjamin Buckelew for $50,000 in gold coin.
Oakland, CAjack1065.com

Two dead after shooting in East Oakland, California – NBC Bay Area

(Reuters) – Two male victims died from gunshot wounds on Sunday night after a shooting was reported in East Oakland, California, NBC Bay Area reported https://bit.ly/3tTszks, citing Oakland Police. The shooting was first reported at 5:53 p.m. local time on Sunday in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue in the...
San Francisco, CAEater

SoMa’s Oldest Leather Bar Up For Historic Status

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. The oldest operating leather bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood is poised to become the first of its kind — a leather bar — named a city landmark, reports the SF Chronicle. The SF Eagle’s application to be landmarked will be considered by the Historic Preservation Commission this week, as part of a larger effort by the Commission and Planning Department to protect local sites associated with underrepresented communities. If approved, which is expected, the Eagle would be San Francisco’s second gay bar to be landmarked after the Twin Peaks Tavern. [SF Chronicle]