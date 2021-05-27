Arlington native Christopher Kellerman, SJ, to be ordained to the priesthood
Four Jesuits of the USA Central and Southern Province will be ordained to the priesthood on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in New Orleans. One of these men, Christopher Kellerman, SJ, is a native of Arlington. He will be ordained at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in New Orleans, along with his brother Jesuits Louis R. Hotop, James Page and Brian Strassburger. The Most Reverend Gregory Aymond, Archbishop of New Orleans, will preside at the sacred liturgy.northtexascatholic.org