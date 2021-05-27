Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Arlington native Christopher Kellerman, SJ, to be ordained to the priesthood

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Jesuits of the USA Central and Southern Province will be ordained to the priesthood on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in New Orleans. One of these men, Christopher Kellerman, SJ, is a native of Arlington. He will be ordained at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in New Orleans, along with his brother Jesuits Louis R. Hotop, James Page and Brian Strassburger. The Most Reverend Gregory Aymond, Archbishop of New Orleans, will preside at the sacred liturgy.

#Catholic University#Texas Tech University#Regis University#Saint Louis University#Theology#Sj#The Usa Central#The Society Of Jesus#Lamar High School#The University Of Dallas#Regis Jesuit High School#Regis College#The University Of Toronto#Ordination#Divinity Degree#Novitiate#Interim Director#La#St Stanislaus Kostka#Bogota
