Sixers Fan Who Threw Popcorn at Wizards’ Westbrook Served Huge Punishment
The Philadelphia 76ers have made it clear that they will not tolerate perfectly good popcorn going to waste in order for it to be hurled at opposing players. The statement of course is in response to the instantly-viral “popcorn-gate” from late in Wednesday’s Game Two between the Sixers and Washington Wizards – won by host Philly 120-95. As a hobbled Russell Westbrook was assisted off the court and towards the tunnel to go to the locker room, a fan poured popcorn on the guard’s head.heavy.com