A woman's childhood account of the 9/11 attacks, as written in her diary at the time, has gone viral online, shocking some young viewers on TikTok. The anonymous TikTok user goes by the username @deardiary90s_kid, and calls herself "Emotional Rollercoaster" online. She uses the account to share her daily childhood diary entries from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Many of her other videos focus on lighthearted problems associated with making friends, dealing with family and dating her boyfriend at the time.