Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Not in Thursday's lineup

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Barnhart isn't starting Thursday's game against the Nationals. The Reds and Nationals finished a suspended game Thursday afternoon, so Barnhart will get a breather for the nightcap. Tyler Stephenson will start at catcher while Alex Blandino starts at first base.

www.cbssports.com
