Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 16:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Logan; Noble; Payne The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Noble County in northern Oklahoma Central Logan County in central Oklahoma Payne County in central Oklahoma * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 423 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Mulhall, moving east at 40 mph. Another severe thunderstorm was located near Orlando. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stillwater, Guthrie, Perry, Perkins, Langston, Crescent, Ripley, Coyle, Mulhall, Orlando, Lake Carl Blackwell, Lake Mcmurtry and Ingalls. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov