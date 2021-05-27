Cancel
Danny Glover joins crowd at rally against anti-Asian bias

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Health care workers demonstrating against anti-Asian bias were joined by actor and longtime activist Danny Glover on Thursday at a rally, where he spoke of solidarity and communities supporting each other.

Glover told the crowd of local 1199SEIU union members and residents of Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhoods, “We stand here, will stand here, we’ll fight here. We’ve got your back.”

He was joined on stage by Rev. Al Sharpton at the rally.

“We wanted to come to this community so Asian mothers can know that they don’t have to fear coming out because they have brothers and sisters that will stand with them,” Sharpton said.

“You can’t fight for George Floyd and ignore the hate that is being done in the Asian community,” he said.

Bias incidents against Asian Americans have risen in the last year, in connection to them being unfairly blamed for the coronavirus. Attacks have taken place in New York City and around the country.

A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found a majority of Asian Americans say they feel unsafe in public because of their race.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

