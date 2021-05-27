False propaganda against vaccine: Action will be taken, says CM Vijayan
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Minister has issued a stern warning against the fake propaganda on social media and online media that one will die within two years if he is vaccinated. "The scientist who said to have given the statement has revealed that it is completely false", CM Vijayan said. — "At a time when human survival is facing a major crisis, it is an unjustifiable crime for those who are campaigning to make it even more difficult. Everyone should be careful not to spread such messages. The government will take legal action against those who lead the campaigns".keralakaumudi.com