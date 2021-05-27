Cancel
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan list Beverly Hills home for $6M

By Veronika Bondarenko
Inman.com
Cover picture for the articleThree years after formally divorcing, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are hoping to sell their stylish Beverly Hills home for $6 million. The former couple has put their six-bedroom home, located at 9555 Oak Pass Road, on the market for the same price that they paid for it back in 2015. After meeting on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up, Tatum and Dewan married in 2009 but divorced in 2018. They moved out of the house at around the same time and, three years later, finally decided it was time to sell.

