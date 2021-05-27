COA Recognizes Memorial Day

City Honors Those Who Sacrifice for Freedom

City Offices Closed Monday for Memorial Day

AMARILLO – The City of Amarillo will join the nation in recognizing and honoring the men and women of the U.S. military who protect the nation’s freedom on Memorial Day (Monday, May 31).

City Hall, Amarillo City Transit, the Amarillo Public Library System and the city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. The City of Amarillo Public Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center and the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will also be closed Monday.

The Solid Waste schedule will be as follows:

For residential customers, Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday (June 1). Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday (June 2.)

For commercial customers, Monday and Tuesday routes will be serviced on Tuesday (June 1).

