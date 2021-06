SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah had no new COVID-19 deaths to report Sunday, though 133 people remain hospitalized with the virus. The Sunday-to-Sunday weekly total of cases for the virus fell below 2,000 for the first time since May of 2020 with 1,910. So far the cumulative hospitalized with the virus is 16,666 with 2,290 people have died, some killed were never hospitalized.