vSphere Management Appliance (vMA) and Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

I recently migrated my 2 sites to VCSA 7.0u1d (due to some 3rd party software not supported on 7.0u2 yet). There is also SRM 8.3.1 installed. Among VCSA 7's new features are automatic virtual machines for cluster services, named "vCLS (n)" where "n" is a sequence number. In my case, they were placed to SRM's placeholder volumes and there seems to be no configuration option to tell them not to use these volumes. After I migrate these virtual machines with Storage vMotion to a different volume, they are destroyed and recreated again in the placeholder volume with incremented sequence numbers in their names.