Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

vSphere Management Appliance (vMA) and Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

By rudycapp
vmware.com
 17 days ago

I have a problem regarding the choice of an UPS managing our ESXi servers. All of them that I have seen, use the vMA to send network shutdown commands to the ESXi server and gracefully shutdown all virtual machines and then the ESXi itself. For security reasons I cannot use...

communities.vmware.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vma#Vcenter#Ssh#Power Windows#Power Supply#Virtual Machines#User Security#Ssh#Usb#Apc Ups#Vcenter Server#Powerchute#Kudos Hello Fabio#Kudos Hi Fabio#Kudos Ciao Fabio#Vmware Vma#Individual Esxi Nodes#Specific Permissions#Infrastructures#User Guide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
EconomyKFDA

Xcel Energy announces Amazon Alexa skill for customers to manage accounts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy announced an Amazon Alexa skill that allows customers to manage accounts from the voice app. “We are excited to be collaborating with Amazon on this project to deliver the most user-friendly experience to our customers,” said Brett Carter, executive vice president and chief customer and innovation officer for Xcel Energy. “We continually strive to find new ways to serve our customers better, and this technology is a great addition which will only get more sophisticated over time.”
Cell Phonesinvesting.com

Coinbase Wallet adds Chrome browser extension

Digital currency exchange Coinbase has announced a new browser extension for its native wallet, enabling users to more easily connect to decentralized applications and decentralized finance directly on their desktop. The Coinbase Wallet browser extension is now available on Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chrome, the company announced Monday. Coinbase Wallet lead Sid...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

4 Tools for Reproducible Jupyter Notebooks

Jupyter notebooks have a somewhat poor reputation in the wider programming community. Joel Grus’ famous “I don’t like notebooks” talk, which he bravely gave at JupyterCon in 2018, covered many of the reasons why. Typically notebooks are seen to promote poor coding practices as they can be difficult to version control, often rely on cells being run in a specific order to return correct results and can be tricky to test and debug.
SoftwareTechRadar

Veryfi review

Veryfi makes a lot of sense if you’re looking for a straightforward solution to automating aspects of your business bookkeeping, with lots of tools for digitizing and managing your documents to better effect. Veryfi is a great tool for speeding up productivity and improving efficiency because it allows you to...
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM is missing or corrupt

Some Windows may encounter an error where they can not start Windows because an important system file is missing or corrupted. This is the error message you may see:. Windows could not start because the following file is missing or corrupt:. \Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM. Windows failed to load because the system registry...
Softwarevmware.com

vSphere 7 automatic VMs (vCLS) in SRM placeholder volume

I recently migrated my 2 sites to VCSA 7.0u1d (due to some 3rd party software not supported on 7.0u2 yet). There is also SRM 8.3.1 installed. Among VCSA 7's new features are automatic virtual machines for cluster services, named "vCLS (n)" where "n" is a sequence number. In my case, they were placed to SRM's placeholder volumes and there seems to be no configuration option to tell them not to use these volumes. After I migrate these virtual machines with Storage vMotion to a different volume, they are destroyed and recreated again in the placeholder volume with incremented sequence numbers in their names.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market In-Depth Analysis including key players Dell, Veritas Technologies

JCMR recently introduced Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market study with focused approach on market size & volumes by Application, Industry particular process, product type, players, and production & Consumption analysis considering major factors, cost Structure and regulatory factors. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Dell, Veritas Technologies, IBM, Oracle, Hewlett Packard, Barracuda Networks, CommVault Systems, Arcserve, OracleThe report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.
Industrylabmanager.com

Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems

When selecting an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system to protect expensive, mission-critical instruments, it is important to work with a reliable and reputable provider. The provider must have a good understanding of sophisticated instruments, as well as the laboratory environment and workflows. Founded in 1974, Franek Technologies’ knowledgeable team has been providing high-quality UPS systems and customer support for decades. Franek UPS systems protect more than six billion dollars in laboratory assets worldwide, and provide access to a clean, uninterruptible power supply.
Video GamesNew Scientist

The best logistics games that make supply chains fun (no, really)

I have been thinking a lot about supply chains recently. It is a marvel of science that more than 1.7 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccines have been administered globally as of 27 May, just a year and a half after the virus was first discovered, but it is also a triumph for logistics.
TechnologyThe Drum

Webinar - Improve Customer Experience Management (CXM) with Domino's

Customers want to communicate with your brand across multiple touchpoints and to make it harder for your team they expect instant answers. With the help of AI chatbots and natural language processing (NLP), it's possible to meet this 24/7 culture. This webinar will help you figure out how to set...
Softwaremssqltips.com

SQL Server Configuration Manager Error The Parameter is Invalid

In a previous article, we learned how to migrate the master database files to a new location. This process assumes changing the SQL Server startup parameters in SQL Server Configuration Manager and setting the new paths of the data and log files. This is quite a simple process, and everything should go smoothly. While testing this process, I ran into an issue with changing the startup parameters in SQL Server Configuration Manager and getting the error "The parameter is invalid". I followed the same steps that worked for other SQL Server instances, but was now getting this error.
Softwareaithority.com

AttackIQ Helps VMware NSX Customers Validate Efficacy of Their Network Security Controls

AttackIQ, a leading independent vendor of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) systems, announced the company is working with VMware to enable VMware NSX customers to improve the way they validate the efficacy of their network security controls. Using the AttackIQ Security Optimization Platform with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, mutual customers can now leverage the power of automation to continually emulate realistic attacks and prove that controls are working as expected to help protect them from breaches and attacks.
SoftwareTechRepublic

This open-source Microsoft benchmark is a powerful server testing tool

Storage is a vital component of a modern server. DISKSPD can provide valuable insights into how it performs under different workloads. The modern data centre is a very different place from a decade or so ago. Rather than running one or two applications per box, its racks of servers are hosting entire virtual infrastructures as part of private or hybrid clouds. But that doesn't mean you don't need to understand the hardware you're running to best target virtual machines and applications.
Posted by
The Press

Honeycomb Metrics modernizes the use of metrics for debugging cloud-native distributed systems

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeycomb, which provides industry-leading observability software for understanding, troubleshooting, and optimizing cloud-native distributed systems, today announced the availability of Honeycomb Metrics. The new feature enables customers already using observability to quickly identify and resolve application issues by allowing them to correlate metrics-based indicators of system health from the same interface. This streamlined view bridges the gap between traditional monitoring and modern observability practices, providing engineering teams with simplicity and speed in their investigative workflow.
Softwarecybersecdn.com

5 Tips and Tricks for Improving Cloud Native Security

Cloud-native applications that are based on new types of infrastructure such as containers and serverless platforms are being rapidly adopted by organizations worldwide. While cloud-native applications deliver compelling benefits such as elastic scalability, unmatched resilience and rapid development velocity, they also raise challenges. Cloud-native applications have a huge number of...
Softwaresoftpedia.com

Express Zip File Compression 8.14

Express Zip File Compression is a very useful compression and archiving tool that enables you to create, extract and manage zipped files and folders. With Express Zip you can easily create zip files of your important documents, images, music and more to help save disk space, or to quickly email or burn to a CD.