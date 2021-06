HONOLULU – The vaccination clinics or Points of Dispensing (PODs) in Leeward and Windward Oahu that have been in operation for the past five months have been critical to the state’s rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations. With the vaccine now available at more sites, however, these PODs will be winding down this week. This Thursday, May 13, will be the last day of operations for both PODs.