The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports two injury accidents took place last week, and three people were arrested over the past week, on separate charges. Authorities say at around 7:32-p.m. on May 7th, Cass County Deputies responded to an accident on 750th St., south of Anita. Curtis Tucker, of Prescott, was driving a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup northbound, when the vehicle crossed the south bound lane and entered the west ditch. Upon entering the ditch, the pickup struck a field entrance and came to rest in a field. Tucker was transported to the Cass County Memorial Hospital by Cass County EMS, for treatment of minor injuries. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $10,000.