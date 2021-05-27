Watch The 1,200-HP Mercedes-AMG One Out On Public Roads
It's been a long wait, but the production version of the Mercedes-AMG One is nearly ready, four years after the Project One concept previewed the F1-inspired hypercar. Before customer deliveries begin later this year, Mercedes-AMG is testing prototypes to finetune the chassis and driving dynamics. We've seen the Mercedes-AMG One getting thrown around the Nurburgring, but a new official video gives us a rare glimpse of the hypercar being driven on the public road.carbuzz.com