Watch The 1,200-HP Mercedes-AMG One Out On Public Roads

Nothing lasts forever. But in 2007 you'd have been forgiven for thinking that AMG's epic and self-made 6.2-litre V8 would be around for decades - only for it to be replaced in the E63 with a twin-turbo 5.5-litre unit just a few years later. Then in 2016, Mercedes ditched that engine in favour of the current 4.0-litre V8. Now it seems even the hot-V motor might be on the way out - or at least replaced in its current format with a hybridised version. And while that prospect doesn't bode the end of days, it's hard not to get defensive when it comes to AMG V8s.