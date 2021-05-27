SEC Charges LJM Funds Management, Ltd
SEC Charges Mutual Fund Executives with Misleading Investors Regarding Investment Risks in Funds that Suffered $1 Billion Trading Loss. Washington, DC (STL.News) The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today filed a civil action alleging that investment advisers LJM Funds Management Ltd. and LJM Partners Ltd. and their portfolio managers, Anthony Caine and Anish Parvataneni, fraudulently misled investors and the board of directors of a fund they advised about LJM’s risk management practices and the level of risk in LJM’s portfolios. The SEC separately settled related charges with LJM’s Chief Risk Officer, Arjuna Ariathurai.stl.news