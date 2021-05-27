Eric Carle Grew Up in Nazi Germany. What Does That Mean for His Books and His Legacy?

Eric Carle, the creator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and many other picture books, died on May 23 at the age of 91. Carle burst on the children’s literature scene in 1967 with the publication of Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, a picture book that he co-created with Bill Martin, Jr. Two years later, Carle brought out The Very Hungry Caterpillar, and this book went on to become one of the best-selling picture books of all time. Over the course of his career, Carle created over 70 picture books, but he is most famous for his book about caterpillar with a voracious appetite.