Eric Carle Grew Up in Nazi Germany. What Does That Mean for His Books and His Legacy?
One of the first Hebrew books I bought my son was a translation of Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” Like millions of others, I’ve always loved this book and its tapestry of vibrant colors and textures. What’s more, the simple tale is enhanced by the tactile pleasures of the perfect, little-finger sized holes in the book, which shows us where the caterpillar has bitten through the many foodstuffs he indulged in — especially the caterpillar’s delightful Friday-night binge, which, to this day, I find mouth-watering. (The book always makes me crave watermelon.)www.kveller.com