VM cannot be added to Management Port Group with VMKernel Interface

By erasedhammer
vmware.com
 7 days ago

I have a virtual firewall which I want to sit in front of the ESXi's VMKernel interface. Unfortunately when adding a network adapter in the Firewall VM, the management port group that the vmkernel interface is in cannot be added. How can I add a VM to the Management Network...

communities.vmware.com
