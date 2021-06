Digitize your handwritten notes with the Wipebook Scan digital whiteboard. This cool office gadget connects to the cloud and sends your work to services like Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Evernote, and more. Because sometimes you just need to write your thoughts out. And this connected whiteboard gives you a non-permanent place to do that. In fact, the app scans your work and wipes it clean. That’s right, you can erase everything, just like you could on a traditional whiteboard. Only with this gadget, the app captures your notes and sends them to your favorite storage system. Moreover, this digital whiteboard comes with multiple sheets of paper including lined, graph, and blank. That way, you can work things out as much as you want.