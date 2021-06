Navistar has reached a settlement with the U.S. government in two separate cases: one involving diesel emissions and another dealing with a military contract. On May 25, the United States government, at the request of the Environmental Protection Agency, and Navistar signaled to a federal judge that they are closer to a settlement for engines that were noncompliant with emissions laws. Two days later, the truck manufacturer struck a deal with the U.S. government on behalf of the United States Marine Corps. In that case, the government accuses Navistar overcharging it for military vehicles.