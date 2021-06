Sitka’s COVID count increased again over the last week, but the city’s alert level remains ‘low.’. Between May 2 and May 9, Sitka reported 4 new coronavirus infections according to city data. A young woman between 10 and 19 years old, a man in his 30s, and a man and woman both in their 50s tested positive for the virus. Three of the patients are residents whose cases are travel-related. The fourth is a non-resident patient. Her case is tied to community spread.