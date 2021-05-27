Cancel
Video Games

Epic Games - $10 off $14.99 or higher game purchase

 13 days ago

Some nice deals including Outer Wilds for $9.99 and Shadow Complex Remastered for $4.99. An Epic Coupon is the Epic Games Store coupon that is applied at checkout when purchasing eligible games on the Epic Games Store. HOW DO I RECEIVE MY FIRST $10 EPIC COUPON DURING MEGA SALE?. "Click...

Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Among Us is now free to add to your Epic Games Store library

Among us is this week’s free game anyone can grab in the Epic Games Store for permanent addition to their library. Normally priced at $3.99, Among Us is certainly not the most expensive game given away by Epic Games since they started this initiative, but it’s still a very popular title, even if it’s far from the concurrent player height that was reached during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Innersloth development team launched a major update at the end of March, adding a fourth map (the Airship) to the game, as well as new gameplay tasks such as polishing jewels or emptying trash, new areas to explore, improved mobility with ladders and moving platforms, the ability to choose the room you start in, and new free hats including a heart pin, angry eyebrows, unicorn head, udder and more.
Video Gamesava360.com

How long can Epic afford to throw money at the Epic Games Store?

The bitter court fight between Apple and Epic is primarily focused on the mobile-gaming landscape and Apple’s iron-fisted control of the iOS App Store. But recent court filings in that case have also given the public a rare glimpse into just how much money Epic is throwing at the Epic Games Store as it struggles to make a dent in the PC marketplace.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Chivalry 2 Has Earnable and Purchasable In-Game Currencies for Microtransactions

Torn Banner Brand Director Alex Hayter recently shared some important information about the upcoming video game Chivalry 2 in regards to the two different in-game currencies. Hayter revealed that there are two kinds of in-game currencies that can be acquired. There is the earnable one, which is Gold and the other one called Crowns, which is the premium currency. Players can either use of these currencies to purchase different kind of things like weapon skins, armor, and other visual-only options.
Video GamesComing Soon!

Epic Games Store Offers Free Among Us PC Version

Arguably 2020’s biggest smash-hit game – Among Us – is currently on sale for PC players on the Epic Games Store for the absolutely outstanding promotional price of…nothing! You certainly can’t beat that price for the free Among Us PC release. That’s right. The game, which usually costs $5 on...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Epic Games' Giveaway of Among Us has Given the Game a New Life

Among Us giveaway on Epic Games Store proved to be a hit. By making the game available for free, the population of PC gamers playing the title exploded. Since last Thursday, Epic Games Store gives away the full version of Among Us. It was known that the deal will be a hit, but its popularity probably surprised even the devs, because the number of players on PC increased almost six times.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Fortnite Players Slam Epic Games For Removing Popular Item

Fortnite fans are furious with Epic Games over its decision to remove a beloved item from the title. Reintroduced to the battle royale as part of the so-called Wild Week limited-time event, players had been enjoying toying with Bouncers and experimenting with their effects, many of whom had missed out when they were originally available all the way back in Season 4.
Video Gamesgosunoob.com

How to Install Town of Us Epic Games Among Us Mods

Home » Guides » How to Install Town of Us Epic Games Among Us Mods. The Epic Store has recently given away Among Us for free, but the trouble is that people don’t know how to install mods like Town of Us on the new platform. As it turns out, the system is way different than how it works on Steam. If you want to play Town of Us on the Epic Games version of Among Us, you have to follow a series of steps very carefully. We’ll lay the whole process out in our How to Install Town of Us Epic Games Among Us Mods guide.
Genshin Impact will be coming to the Epic Games Store

The popular cross-platform game Genshin Impact will arrive soon on the Epic Games Store. Players can now add the game to their wishlist, and download the game through the EGS when it launches on June 9, 2021. In a surprise twist, miHoYo announced that they will be releasing their massively...
A new Epic Games Store gift arrives today

A new Epic Games Store gift arrives today

It’s Thursday and it means only one thing … No, the weekend is not approaching (or rather, not only), we refer, of course, to the arrival of New free game on Epic Games Store متجرAvailable for download from 5:00 PM this afternoon. Between us it’s still free for a few...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Frostpunk is free to keep this week on the Epic Games Store

Frostpunk's miserabilist management captured the imagination of nearly everyone on RPS back in 2018, and we've since named it on our lists of the best building games, best survival games, and best management games. If none of that convinced you to part with your shrapnel, here's your chance to grab...
Video Gamesxda-developers

Android Game: Legends Battle Free Firing Epic Survival Aim Fire

Legends Battle Free Firing Epic Survival Aim Fire is an open world roaming action-adventure game for everyone to enjoy. If you like action battle royale games, this one is going to blow your mind. Here is the best Commando Strike Shooting Action game which has Squad Strike Super Action sequences.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Retro Platformer Game KING MAN Trilogy Released On Steam

Independent video game developer ERMedia and publisher Plug In Digital have announced the launch of their retro-style platformer KING MAN Trilogy on the Steam Store! A game series for lovers of older games, this bundle seems apt to appeal to the sensibilities of the 1980's and early 1990's. This game...