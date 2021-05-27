Cancel
Oregon State

Oregon Official Visitors: Week 1

By Justin Hopkins
 5 days ago

It's shaping up to be a busy June for Mario Cristobal and his staff. As promised the flood gates are just about to open up across the country with visits now allowed for recruits and colleges. The Pandemic has halted all official and unofficial visits across the US for over...

Men of Oregon Make It 14 in a Row

Men of Oregon Make It 14 in a Row

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Powered by its depth across the board, the Men of Oregon won the 2021 Pac-12 team title to extend the program's conference winning streak to 14 in a row. The Ducks finished the three-day competition with a meet-record 185 points, outdistancing the field by nearly 60. The UO women won two titles Sunday—five for the weekend—and racked up 151 points overall as the meet runner-up. "That's a big number at a conference meet and what it shows is that we're a complete team," head coach Robert Johnson said. "We do a good job of scoring in a multitude of events. I'm super proud to see their work pay off and also excited to see them be able to continue the conference legacy of this program."
Oregon Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cole Hocker's unusual distance double helps Oregon extend Pac-12 streak

Cole Hocker underscored his range and joined a list of Oregon running icons. The Cathedral High School graduate won the 5,000 meters after earlier placing third in the 800 Sunday in the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Los Angeles. The 19-year-old contributed to a 14th successive team title by...
Oregon StateSports Illustrated

Oregon's Te-Hina Paopao Makes the cut for 2021 USA U19 World Cup Team

Oregon point guard Te-Hina Paopao has been selected to the 2021 USA U19 World Cup Team following three days of trials. She is one of nine athletes who were named to the team, and five additional finalists will compete for the remaining three roster spots, according to a USA Basketball press release.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon baseball returns to top 10 after sweep of Utah

EUGENE — Oregon baseball is back in the top 10 of the majority of the major polls following a series sweep of Utah. The Ducks (33-11, 17-7 Pac-12) are No. 6 in d1baseball.com, No. 7 in the USA Today coaches poll, No. 9 Collegiate Baseball, No. 13 in Baseball America and Perfect Game after beating the Utes in all three games this weekend. That’s up from Nos. 9-16 last week.
Oregon StateUSA Today

Oregon softball denied NCAA Regional

It’s been several years, but the Oregon Ducks softball team is back in the NCAA tournament. Unfortunately, in a surprising turn of events, the Ducks will not host a Regional despite a 37-15 overall record and finishing third in the Pac-12. Instead, a date with former coach Mike White is...
Marx throws in Pac-12

Marx throws in Pac-12

LOS ANGELES — Oregon State freshman Caitlyn Marx competed in two throwing events at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships over the weekend. Marx, who was a state runner-up at Salem High School, was 19th in the women’s discus Sunday with a toss of 143-feet-11 at Loker Track Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern California.
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Oregon Stateorangemedianetwork.com

Oregon State Women's Golf team upset with treatment at NCAA Regionals

Without being given a chance to show how their team could make it into the NCAA Tournament, Oregon State’s women's golf season has come to an abrupt end with the cancellation of the Baton Rouge Regional. Brad Hurlbut, a spokesperson for the NCAA addressed the women's golf coaches and student-athletes...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon athletics projecting $55 million in losses in 2020-21, $8 million less than March

EUGENE — Oregon athletics’ final projections for the 2021 fiscal year call for a $55 million loss, an improvement of $8 million from two months ago. The latest financial projections for UO athletics, which call for $51 million in revenue and $106 million in expenses, are included in materials to be discussed by the university’s board of trustees during its meeting on Wednesday and Thursday.
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

PODCAST: Oregon gearing up for a massive month of football recruiting

Oregon football is gearing up for a massive recruiting month in June with official, unofficial, and camps all being allowed to happen to start June 1st. Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil discuss the impact of Oregon football's recruiting for the 2022 recruiting class up until this point, what recruits are committed, who is visiting Oregon the first weekend of the month, and how we could see this class start to take shape towards the end of June.
Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Oregon StateNBC Sports

Connecticut Sun parts ways with former Oregon State star Aleah Goodman

After being selected No. 30 overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Connecticut Sun, Aleah Goodman’s time in Uncasville has come to an end. The Sun announced Monday that they have officially terminated Goodman’s contract, and activated Jasmine Thomas. Following the news, the former Oregon State guard took to Twitter to thank the team for the opportunity.
Oregon Stateosubeavers.com

Beavers Grab First-Round Lead At NCAA Albuquerque Regional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was a great start for the Oregon State men's golf team at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional on Monday. The Beavers shot a 7-under 281 at the par-72, 7,555-yard UNM Championship Course and are in first place in the 14-team field with 36 holes to play. Texas...
Oregon StatePosted by
FanSided

Oregon Football: 3 post-spring 2021 breakout candidates on defense

Oregon football just wrapped up spring practice a couple of weeks ago and now the Ducks will head into the offseason looking like one of the favorites to make the playoff. Some prominent sites even predict the Ducks will be a top-10 team when the 2021 season starts after winning the Pac-12 last season for a second straight time and adding a wealth of talent to the roster. In fact, the Ducks have the most talented team in school history, arguably, with a handful of their top recruits ever currently on the roster.
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

2021 Oregon State Football Top Players Countdown: Honorable Mentions

The Oregon State football team has completed its five-week spring camp schedule, and those practices provided the Beavers with ample opportunities to progress during the offseason. As the squad now enters the summer months, the regular season is beginning to inch closer. The Beavers are hoping to reach the postseason for the first time under head coach Jonathan Smith, and in order to get there, offseason improvements must carry over into the fall.