Colorado fans can finally start making travel plans and plot kickoff parties for the early portion of the 2021 football schedule. On Thursday, the Pac-12 Conference announced the kickoff times and television information for the first three weeks of the season, encompassing the entire nonconference schedule for the Buffaloes. CU will begin its 132nd season of varsity football with a Friday night date against coach Ed McCaffrey’s Northern Colorado Bears on Sept. 3, featuring a 7 p.m. kickoff at Folsom Field that will air on the Pac-12 Network.