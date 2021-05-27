Error 500 after upgrading vCenter to 7.0.2.00200
I've just upgraded 2 of my vCenter VMs from 7.0.2.00100 to 7.0.2.00200 Build number 17958471. However, one of the vCenter is showing error 500 when I select the HOST in the inventory list -> Updates tab -> then select Hosts | Baselines or VMware Tools or VM Hardware. Screenshot is attached for reference. Everything looks fine and work so far beside that error message. The other vCenter is working fine with no error 500 message.communities.vmware.com