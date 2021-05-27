Error 500 after upgrading vCenter to 7.0.2.00200

My ESET Security Management Center Server Appliance continues to receive CPU stalls even after I disabled troubleshooting and set CPU to 2. I even set compatibility back a few versions. I am running macOS Big Sur version 11.4 with 32 GB RAM on iMac Late 2014. I set the HD to single file, disabled all in the Processor Advanced options, and set memory of guest OS to 4GB. I've seen many complaints about Big Sur causing problems, but nothing that truly explains why there are problems. I might be having similar problems with the other guest OS's (Windows Server 2016) but the seem to recover whereas my Linux requires reboot. This occurs at least once daily, and used to happen every hour until I disabled troubleshooting. I created a new VM using the template from ESET for a fresh new copy, but the same problem occurs. I am running most current VMware Fusion 12.1.2. Any help in finding a fix would be greatly appreciated.