I've got the RVTools .xls output for my VMWare environment. Now I actually want to use the data to tell me how the VMWare installation is performing, how do I use RVTools data to tell me if the VMWare ESXi installation is reaching full capacity in terms of CPU, Memory and Disk Space. I've got the guide https://robware.net/download/RVTools.pdf , has anyone got a document that describes how to actually get the data from RVTools to provide a meaningful report.