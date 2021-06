On March 17, 1983, at about 3 a.m., a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was on patrol in the 4000 block of IH-45 near League Line Road when he observed a fire burning in a wooded area to the east of his location. While investigating, the Deputy discovered the body of a white female that had been set aflame. An autopsy was later performed on the victim where it was learned she had been sexually assaulted, strangled, and traces of a male’s DNA were found. In May of 1986, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) ran the victim’s fingerprints which positively identified her as Laura Marie Purchase, a missing person from Houston, Texas.