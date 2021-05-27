Cancel
Damon Lindelof Sets Mysterious Peacock Drama ‘Mrs. Davis,’ His First Project After ‘Watchmen’

By Ryan Lattanzio
Three-time Primetime Emmy winner Damon Lindelof has set his first project post-“Watchmen” with “Mrs. Davis,” a new drama series headed for Peacock. He will team with “Young Sheldon” writer and co-executive producer Tara Hernandez for the series. Peacock has ordered a 10-episode first season. While plot details remain under wraps,...

ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
#Tv News#Drama Series#Nbcuniversal#Film Series#Film Producer#Film News#Vampire Academy#Nbcuniversal#Email Newsletters#Head Damon Lindelof#Watchmen#Mrs Davis#Executive Producer#Plot Details#Unexpected Storytelling#Primetime Emmy#The Big Bang Theory#Humor#Tv News#Secrets
