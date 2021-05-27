Damon Lindelof Sets Mysterious Peacock Drama ‘Mrs. Davis,’ His First Project After ‘Watchmen’

In an alternate universe it’s 1985 and in the fifth term of Richard Nixon the Cold War with Russia is getting hotter. A second generation of Watchmen, costumed vigilante superheroes, is alerted when one of the originals, Eddie Blake a.k.a. The Comedian (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), is brutally murdered. But since superheroes have been outlawed, Rorschach (Jackie Earle Haley) seems to be the only one who cares. Adrian Veidt a.k.a. Ozymandias (Matthew Goode) is busy saving the world by developing an infinite source of energy. Jon Osterman a.k.a. Dr. Manhattan (Billy Crudup), with the help of his girlfriend Laurie Jupiter a.k.a. Silk Spectre II (Malin Akerman) is working for the government in an effort to stop what appears to be a pending nuclear holocaust. And Dan Dreiberg a.k.a. Nite Owl II (Patrick Wilson) spends his time in his basement, working on his flying machine. However, circumstances require that they take action, and we are therefore treated to one of the most exciting adventures to hit the screen and a great soundtrack.